Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 223,586 shares trading hands.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.