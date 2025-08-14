Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $25,235,075.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $25,235,075.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,620,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,285,036.44. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.68, for a total value of $17,234,000.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $35,963,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $36,020,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.30, for a total value of $37,130,000.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,624 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.89, for a total value of $2,715,111.36.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.21, for a total value of $16,610,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.66, for a total value of $16,783,000.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $16,767,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $16,861,000.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.96, for a total value of $17,148,000.00.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $350.17 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $124.39 and a 12-month high of $413.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1,374.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 901,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,677,000 after purchasing an additional 840,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $259,468,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $193,091,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

