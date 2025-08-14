Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.20.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CAH opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.