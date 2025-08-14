Callan Family Office LLC Sells 55 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $231.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.79. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $175.14 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

