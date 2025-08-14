Callan Family Office LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,908 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

