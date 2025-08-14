Callan Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $124,253,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,789,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Corning by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3,441.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,190,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,495,000 after buying an additional 1,156,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corning by 37.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,603,000 after buying an additional 1,037,875 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,520.48. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.