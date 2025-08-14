Callan Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 468.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,943,000 after buying an additional 316,445 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,223,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NRG Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 71,337 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,774,000 after acquiring an additional 242,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.70.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

