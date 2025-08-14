Callan Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cintas by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,818,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $225.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.80. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

