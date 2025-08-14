Callan Family Office LLC Has $776,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $174.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

