Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PONY. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pony AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Pony AI Price Performance

PONY opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pony AI Profile

(Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.