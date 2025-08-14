Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Raises Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 266.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 46,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 5,021.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 238,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 2.3%

OZK opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

