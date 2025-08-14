Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $136,000 Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11,753.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $137,848,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after purchasing an additional 697,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11,261.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 472,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $26,289,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 234,725 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

