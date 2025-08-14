Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after buying an additional 451,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,636,000 after purchasing an additional 393,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,767 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,507,000 after purchasing an additional 259,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of STLD opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.