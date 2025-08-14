Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Downgraded to Underperform Rating by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Cadre Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cadre has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $819,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,216,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,886,773.76. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,000. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cadre by 3,402.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

