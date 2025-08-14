Brokerages Set AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target at $447.57

Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $472.3333.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $446.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.07. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,394,083. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,398 shares of company stock valued at $151,712,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,410,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AppLovin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after buying an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after buying an additional 992,316 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in AppLovin by 12.9% during the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,849,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

