Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $217,040,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $309.09 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.06 and its 200-day moving average is $228.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.