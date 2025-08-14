Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.4118.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $157.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,236,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Brinker International by 86.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,091,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,865,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after purchasing an additional 958,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,896 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

