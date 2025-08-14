Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 2.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.34.

Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported GBX (1.71) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Braveheart Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 97.90% and a negative net margin of 522.23%.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

