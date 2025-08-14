Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as low as $3.70. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 11,158 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LND

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Trading Down 0.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

The company has a market cap of $381.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LND. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.