BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,417 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,356,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 556,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,626,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 307,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,550,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $5.95.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

