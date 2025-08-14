Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 2.4%

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a yield of 168.0%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BIREF. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

