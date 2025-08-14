Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 34.2% – Still a Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) was up 34.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 546,633,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 83,914,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market capitalization of £7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -954.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

