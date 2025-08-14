Best Robotics Stocks To Watch Today – August 12th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and Zebra Technologies are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and consumer electronics. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced machinery. Performance in this sector often reflects trends in industrial investment, technological innovation, and global supply-chain developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.50. 115,553,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,729,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.62. 2,198,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,844. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $13.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.25. 394,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,576. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

