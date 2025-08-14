Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – August 12th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, Nano Dimension, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop and commercialize materials and devices engineered at the nanometer scale. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to firms applying atomic- and molecular-level innovations across sectors such as electronics, healthcare, energy and advanced materials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of ONTO traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 776,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,924. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $8.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.48. 61,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.85. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.84 and a fifty-two week high of $241.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 1,211,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,038. The company has a market capitalization of $300.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,826. NVE has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $307.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,478. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 11,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,612. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $163.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clene (CLNNW)

Shares of CLNNW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

