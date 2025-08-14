Best Fitness Stocks Worth Watching – August 12th

Apple, PDD, lululemon athletica, Celsius, and Paychex are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves health and exercise-related products or services—such as gym chains, athletic apparel makers, connected fitness equipment manufacturers, and digital workout platforms. Investors buy these stocks to tap into long-term consumer trends toward wellness and active living, with performance often tied to discretionary spending, technology adoption, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $229.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,918,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,897,184. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $116.43. 7,685,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock traded up $6.49 on Tuesday, hitting $192.93. 3,316,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,404. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $185.95 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $54.72. 8,590,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 147.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of PAYX traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.99. 3,123,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex has a 52-week low of $123.35 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

