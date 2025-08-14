Best Fintech Stocks To Follow Now – August 12th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, and Carlyle Group are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares in companies that use technology to improve or automate financial services—ranging from digital payments and online lending to wealth management and cryptocurrency trading. By leveraging innovations like mobile apps, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, these firms aim to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences, offering investors exposure to a fast-evolving sector that’s reshaping traditional banking and finance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $63.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,355.98. 287,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,431.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,250.90. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 19,067,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 18.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.10 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10.

