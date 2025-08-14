Best Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – August 11th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and regular dividend payments. Known for their market leadership and financial resilience, they’re viewed by investors as relatively lower-risk, long-term holdings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 540,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,054. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.36. Karman has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.05. 68,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.01. 16,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.60 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.58 and a 200-day moving average of $219.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Featured Articles