Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 5,709 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Haleon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 6.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

