Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,622 Shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. Avista Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.29%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

