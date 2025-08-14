Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

