Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Ostrum Asset Management grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Macquarie decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $353.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $313.44 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $150.33 and a 52 week high of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,807 shares of company stock worth $11,652,630. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

