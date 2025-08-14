Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $766,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 810.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 23,936.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

