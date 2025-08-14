Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,393,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LGI stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%.

(Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.