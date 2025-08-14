Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 5,733 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after buying an additional 4,255,262 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,237 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,747,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

