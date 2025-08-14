Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 4,805 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 419,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,846 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

