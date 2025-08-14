Benchmark Raises Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $28.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $29.80 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 957.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

