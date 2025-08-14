Artie Starrs Sells 106,734 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $922,181.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,310.72. The trade was a 50.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,669.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 124.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

