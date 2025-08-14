Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 479,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,892,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,024,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 459,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 240,435 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $521.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.26. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

