AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $446.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $525.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.35, for a total value of $2,437,340.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 344,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,150,953.60. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,398 shares of company stock worth $151,712,641 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

