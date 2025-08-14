Analyzing Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) & Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) and Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and Hellenic Telecom Organization”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $15.88 billion N/A -$660.08 million N/A N/A Hellenic Telecom Organization $2.10 billion 3.73 $518.11 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hellenic Telecom Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia.

This table compares Telecom Italia and Hellenic Telecom Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Hellenic Telecom Organization 12.39% 25.84% 10.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telecom Italia and Hellenic Telecom Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 1 1 3 3.40 Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Hellenic Telecom Organization on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

