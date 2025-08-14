Analyzing Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) & LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) and LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and LifeStore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 15.22% 7.34% 0.90% LifeStore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Financial and LifeStore Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 LifeStore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Heritage Financial currently has a consensus price target of $27.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Heritage Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than LifeStore Financial Group.

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. LifeStore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heritage Financial pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Heritage Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStore Financial Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Financial and LifeStore Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $225.94 million 3.61 $43.26 million $1.43 16.79 LifeStore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStore Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of LifeStore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats LifeStore Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. It also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and provides objective advice from trusted advisers. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About LifeStore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

