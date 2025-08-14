Analyzing Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) & RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 6.51% 9.39% 6.86% RadNet -0.78% 2.41% 0.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Addus HomeCare and RadNet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $1.15 billion 1.85 $73.60 million $4.53 25.68 RadNet $1.83 billion 2.88 $2.79 million ($0.43) -159.06

Addus HomeCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RadNet. RadNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addus HomeCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Addus HomeCare has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Addus HomeCare and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 0 0 6 2 3.25 RadNet 0 0 4 3 3.43

Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus price target of $142.8571, indicating a potential upside of 22.80%. RadNet has a consensus price target of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Addus HomeCare’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than RadNet.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats RadNet on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

