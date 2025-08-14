Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Price Target at $134.15

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.3077.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $130.01 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,380 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,199,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after acquiring an additional 683,728 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

