Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) CFO Acquires $500,955.00 in Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) CFO Ian A. Johnston bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $500,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,344 shares in the company, valued at $827,482.24. This represents a 153.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amrize

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $62,646,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $8,190,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $4,923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $158,530,000.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

