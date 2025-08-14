Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Insider James Frew Acquires 25,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) insider James Frew bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 129,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,121.40. The trade was a 23.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Frew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, James Frew bought 50,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of AMPY opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPY. Wall Street Zen cut Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

