Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COLD. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -484.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

