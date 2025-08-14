Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Amentum Price Performance

Amentum stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Amentum has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Amentum by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amentum by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

