AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

AmBase Trading Up 0.7%

OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.30 on Thursday. AmBase has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

