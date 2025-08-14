Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and traded as low as $82.01. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $82.62, with a volume of 88,733 shares trading hands.
Amadeus IT Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.
Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.
