Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2025

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and traded as low as $82.01. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $82.62, with a volume of 88,733 shares trading hands.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7645 per share. This is an increase from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 134.0%. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.53%.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.