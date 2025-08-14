Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Timothy P. Eckersley Sells 10,810 Shares

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $170.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 78.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

